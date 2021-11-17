Polémica publicación de la Embajada de Estados Unidos contra el peronismo por el Día de la Militancia

Si bien las representaciones diplomáticas acostumbran advertir los eventos del día que, por distintas razones, consideran que los ciudadanos viviendo en el extranjero deben conocer, la Embajada de EEUU se extralimitó respecto del peronismo y el Día de la Militancia.
⚠️A demonstration is planned for Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Plaza de Mayo, City of Buenos Aires. US Embassy Argentina (@USEmbArgentina) November 17, 2021
⚠️We reminds all U.S. citizens to avoid demonstrations due to their unpredictable nature and to avoid all large gatherings. pic.twitter.com/PnLMJwmrwL
#Dublin #Ireland Alert: Demonstration planned for 3-5 pm this Sat, May 11, outside the Embassy of Israel in Ireland. Protesters are expected to walk from the Embassy of Israel to the U.S. Embassy in Dublin. Avoid the area. https://t.co/rRFGgSSrH1 pic.twitter.com/QsR2JqGTrV Travel - State Dept (@TravelGov) May 9, 2019
#Sudan Demonstration Alert: Several demonstrations planned in #Khartoum and other cities between January 4 and 9. U.S. Embassy Khartoum is also aware of a continued increased presence of Sudanese armed forces in Khartoum. Review demonstration details here: https://t.co/WZz3d0dJ4c pic.twitter.com/MbQXTiz2Bq Travel - State Dept (@TravelGov) January 3, 2019
#Namibia Demonstration Alert: Demonstration planned in #Windhoek January 30 at 12:45 PM. The demonstration will begin at the Kudu near the High Court on Independence Avenue and travel to the US Embassy near the Post Office at Ausspannplatz. https://t.co/HKdgEXtudn pic.twitter.com/XJOA96eMxA Travel - State Dept (@TravelGov) January 29, 2019
