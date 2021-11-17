17.11.2021 / En redes sociales

Polémica publicación de la Embajada de Estados Unidos contra el peronismo por el Día de la Militancia

Si bien las representaciones diplomáticas acostumbran advertir los eventos del día que, por distintas razones, consideran que los ciudadanos viviendo en el extranjero deben conocer, la Embajada de EEUU se extralimitó respecto del peronismo y el Día de la Militancia.



A la Embajada de los Estados Unidos en la Argentina se le fue la mano con la "advertencia" a sus ciudadanos respecto de la movilización que hoy organiza el peronismo por el Día de la Militancia y, en lugar de solamente informar coordenadas y recomendar evitar el tránsito en la zona, utilizó un polémico adjetivo que parece marcar una postura ideológica.

Si bien las representaciones diplomáticas acostumbran advertir los eventos del día que, por distintas razones, consideran que los ciudadanos viviendo en el extranjero necesitan conocer para elegir dónde transitar, entre otras cosas, en este caso los representantes del gobierno de Joe Biden en la Argentina calificaron de "impredecibles" a los manifestantes peronistas de hoy. 

"Una manifestación está prevista para el miércoles 17 de noviembre de 2021 a las 3 pm en la Plaza de Mayo, Ciudad de Buenos Aires. Recordamos a todos los ciudadanos estadounidenses que eviten las manifestaciones debido a su naturaleza impredecible y que eviten todas las grandes reuniones", tuiteó hoy la cuenta oficial que representa a la Casa Blanca en el país. 



Cabe aclarar, como mostró Página 12, que en alertas para otros puntos del mundo no se describe con el adjetivo "impredecible" a sectores políticos, manifestantes ni a nadie. De hecho no se usan adjetivos, lo cual hace creer que EEUU le hace caber ese término sólo al peronismo de Argentina.

En Irlanda, por ejemplo, un tuit del 9 de mayo de 2019 detalla: "Manifestación prevista para las 3-5 pm este sábado 11 de mayo, frente a la Embajada de Israel en Irlanda. Se espera que los manifestantes caminen desde la Embajada de Israel hasta la Embajada de Estados Unidos en Dublín. Evite el área". AL observar otras publicaciones de la misma embajada en ese país, se observa que nunca se describe a quienes se manifiesta ni sus comportamientos, sólo se informa y recomienda evitar la zona. 

defensoria

