05.04.2020 / PANDEMIA

Confirman el segundo caso de coronavirus en las islas Malvinas


El archipiélago argentino era hasta el viernes uno de los escasos territorios del mundo donde se no habían registrado casos positivos del COVID-19. Se trataría de otro militar de las fuerzas británicas.




El gobierno de Islas Malvinas confirmó este domingo un segundo caso positivo de coronavirus. Se trata de otro caso basado en el complejo del Comando de las Fuerzas Británicas de las Islas del Atlántico Sur.

La directora médica, doctora Rebecca Edwards, del Hospital King Edward Memorial el paciente se encuentra aislado pero está en Mount Pleasant.



Las autoridades sanitarias del archipiélago argentino habían confirmado el viernes la detección del primer caso de coronavirus en el territorio tras la confirmación de Londres.

