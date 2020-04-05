Confirman el segundo caso de coronavirus en las islas Malvinas

El archipiélago argentino era hasta el viernes uno de los escasos territorios del mundo donde se no habían registrado casos positivos del COVID-19. Se trataría de otro militar de las fuerzas británicas.
Breaking: 5:4:20 A second positive test result for coronavirus #COVID19 has been confirmed by CMO Dr Edwards in the #Falklands #FalklandIslands.— FalklandsinUK (@FalklandsinUK) April 5, 2020
The patient is based at the #BFSAI Mount Pleasant Complex, where they have been in isolation with a range of COVID19 like symptoms. pic.twitter.com/2MWHgoNUaR
