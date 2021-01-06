06.01.2021 / Grave

Intento de Golpe de Estado en EEUU: manifestantes pro Trump tomaron el Capitolio para impedir la elección de Biden

Por los incidentes ocurridos luego de tuits alentándolos de Trump, la sesión donde se contabilizaban los votos del Colegio Electoral fue suspendida momentáneamente y hay toque de queda en Washington. Habría varios heridos y al menos una mujer recibió un disparo de bala, por lo que permanecería en grave estado. El tardío mensaje del presidente pidiendo "paz" y los impactantes videos.



La sesión especial del Congreso de Estados Unidos para validar la victoria electoral de Joe Biden se transformó en una batalla campal de la Policía con seguidores del presidente Donald Trump, quien los alentó en un primer momento a manifestarse, lo que terminó en la toma del Capitolio y el uso de armas de fuego por parte de los agentes de seguridad

La sesión legislativa fue suspendida por los disturbios ocurridos en el exterior del edificio, poco después de que el líder de los demócratas en el Senado, Chuck Schumer, denunciara que los congresista que aún responden a Trump están respaldando un "intento de golpe". Cuando comenzó la discusión en el hemiciclo, esos legisladores republicanos montaron su primer desafío oficial a la victoria demócrata en las elecciones del pasado 3 de noviembre, objetando los resultados estatales de Arizona.

El Senado de Estados Unidos entró en un receso de su debate sobre los resultados del Colegio Electoral después de que violentos incidentes con un grupo de manifestantes alrededor y en el interior del Capitolio obligaran a la Policía a cerrar el edificio donde también se encuentra la Cámara de Representantes.

El diario The New York Times informó que el vicepresidente Mike Pence y muchos legisladores fueron evacuados con un gran operativo de seguridad. Además, se reportó que seguidores del presidente Donald Trump irrumpieron en el pleno de la Cámara Baja estadounidense, que había sido evacuada, y protagonizaron un enfrentamiento armado con los agentes de seguridad del Capitolio, que dijeron haber oído disparos.

Hay varios heridos, según informan medios estadounidenses e internacionales, e incluso se pudo ver un video en que se observa a una mujer, con banderas pro Trump, envuelta en sangre y con un disparo de bala. Estaría en grave estado de salud. 

Manifestantes con banderas confederadas cruzaron el primer cerco de seguridad e ingresaron al congreso donde se debatía la promulgación de Biden. Así, el Capitolio de Estados Unidos fue cerrado con sus legisladores adentro cuando estallaron violentos enfrentamientos entre los partidarios del presidente Trump y la policía. Las autoridades de seguridad emitieron un anuncio dentro del edificio mientras los representantes se reunían y se esperaba que votaran para afirmar la victoria del líder demócrata. Debido a una “amenaza de seguridad externa”, nadie podía entrar o salir del complejo del Capitolio y ambas cámaras entraron abruptamente en un receso.

Los enfrentamientos ocurrieron afuera y en las escalinatas del congreso, en el mismo lugar donde el presidente electo Biden tomará posesión en solo dos semanas. Algunos de esos activistas lograron, sin embargo, ingresar al lugar.

Los manifestantes derribaron barricadas de metal al pie de los escalones del Capitolio y fueron recibidos por oficiales con equipo antidisturbios. Algunos intentaron empujar a los policías que sostenían escudos y se podía ver a los oficiales disparando gas pimienta contra la multitud para mantenerlos alejados. Por su parte, como consecuencia de los disturbios que se viven en las afueras del edificio, la alcaldesa Muriel Bowser, decretó el toque de queda en toda la ciudad a partir de las 6 de la tarde. La medida será tan estricta que estarán prohibidos hasta los testeos por síntomas de COVID-19, para impedir la presencia de transeúntes en las calles de la capital.

También se informó de un paquete sospechoso en el área, dijo la Policía del Capitolio. Las escaramuzas se produjeron poco después de que Trump se dirigiera a miles de sus partidarios, irritando a la multitud con sus infundadas afirmaciones de fraude electoral en un mitin cerca de la Casa Blanca el miércoles antes de la votación del Congreso. “No les permitiremos silenciar sus voces”, dijo Trump a los manifestantes, que se habían alineado antes del amanecer para obtener una posición privilegiada para escuchar al presidente. En momentos en que un grupo de activistas irrumpía en el lugar, el vicepresidente Mike Pence fue evacuado por su seguridad.

Muy tarde, Trump tuiteó pidiendo que los manifestantes "en el Capitolio de EEUU permanezcan en paz" y "sin violencia", y que recuerden que el Republicano es "el partido de la ley y el orden".



 
