Intento de Golpe de Estado en EEUU: manifestantes pro Trump tomaron el Capitolio para impedir la elección de Biden

Por los incidentes ocurridos luego de tuits alentándolos de Trump, la sesión donde se contabilizaban los votos del Colegio Electoral fue suspendida momentáneamente y hay toque de queda en Washington. Habría varios heridos y al menos una mujer recibió un disparo de bala, por lo que permanecería en grave estado. El tardío mensaje del presidente pidiendo "paz" y los impactantes videos.
Holy shit pic.twitter.com/dofEG2SmqP Jim Newell (@jim_newell) January 6, 2021
BREAKING: revolution in process as Trump supporters break into the Capitol building, attacking police, breaking windows, and knocking down doors ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021
Full anarchy at this mostly peaceful demonstration DC
The people have pushed through & are storming to main chambers pic.twitter.com/NW6VDDNBQw
Supporters of President Trump have breached the US Capitol, according to Capitol police officers, as lawmakers count the Electoral College votes certifying President-elect Joe Biden's win. https://t.co/ZBCV1fksDr pic.twitter.com/v4Lh39nFCy CNN (@CNN) January 6, 2021
January 6, 2021
Rotunda door now breached, Capitol Police say. Loud smashing noises as more Trump protesters surge into building pic.twitter.com/vjCGuPFUUF Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) January 6, 2021
Capitol is on lockdown as protesters storm front entrance of the Capitol. They are banging on the door. They have broken the glass window. pic.twitter.com/3B8BBTkYmk Jazmine Ulloa (@jazmineulloa) January 6, 2021
BREAKING: Protesters have breached the U.S. Capitol pic.twitter.com/MaaeZMS8jL BNO News (@BNONews) January 6, 2021
We are back in cannon. This is whats happening at the steps of the Capitol, which isnt allowed to have people pic.twitter.com/ecY2MsIb1g Leigh Ann Caldwell (@LACaldwellDC) January 6, 2021
I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you! Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021
