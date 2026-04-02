24.04.2026 / Política

Tras la filtración del Pentágono, la canciller del Reino Unido afirmó que las Islas Malvinas son británicas

En las útimas horas, se conoció que Estados Unidos estaría analizando retirar su apoyo a Reino Unido por la soberanía en Malvinas, según surge de mails filtrados del Pentágono, revelados por la agencia Reuters.




La canciller del Reino Unido, Yvette Cooper, afirmó que la soberanía de las Islas Malvinas reside en Gran Bretaña tras la información filtrada del Pentágono respecto a que Estados Unidos analizaría retirar su apoyo a Reino Unido por el archipiélago. 

Desde su cuenta oficial de X, Cooper manifestó: “Las Islas Malvinas son británicas: la soberanía reside en el Reino Unido, pero la autodeterminación corresponde a los isleños”.

Asimismo, la canciller británica mostró su postura cercana a la de un miembro del Parlamento: “Como Stephen Doughty reiteró esta semana en el Parlamento, nuestro compromiso con las Malvinas es inquebrantable”.



En las útimas horas, se conoció que Estados Unidos estaría analizando retirar su apoyo a Reino Unido por la soberanía en Malvinas, según surge de mails del Pentágono filtrados, revelados por la agencia Reuters.


Lo más leído

1

Magis TV, Fútbol Libre, Xuper TV o Pelota Libre: dónde ver contenido y fútbol sin pagar suscripciones

2

Insólito: el proyecto de Ficha Limpia lleva la firma de Adorni

3

Mientras su imagen se desploma, Milei trepa al ranking de los peores presidentes de Latinoamérica

4

Fanatismo libertario, misoginia y homofobia: el perfil digital del femicida de Sophia Civarelli

5

Lula da Silva impulsa el fin de la jornada laboral 6x1 y propone dos días de descanso semanal

Más notas de este tema

Espinoza: "Vamos por una Argentina unida y siempre en defensa de la soberanía y nuestros los héroes de Malvinas

06/04/2026 - 2 de abril

Espinoza: "Vamos por una Argentina unida y siempre en defensa de la soberanía y nuestros los héroes de Malvinas

Ziliotto: Malvinas debe seguir siendo una causa popular sinónimo de soberanía

06/04/2026 - Malvinas

Ziliotto: Malvinas debe seguir siendo una causa popular sinónimo de soberanía

Federico Achával encabezó el acto por el Día del Veterano y los Caídos en la Guerra de Malvinas en Pilar

02/04/2026 - 2 de abril

Federico Achával encabezó el acto por el Día del Veterano y los Caídos en la Guerra de Malvinas en Pilar

2015 © Política Argentina todos los derechos reservados.