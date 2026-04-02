Tras la filtración del Pentágono, la canciller del Reino Unido afirmó que las Islas Malvinas son británicas

En las útimas horas, se conoció que Estados Unidos estaría analizando retirar su apoyo a Reino Unido por la soberanía en Malvinas, según surge de mails filtrados del Pentágono, revelados por la agencia Reuters.
The Falklands Islands are British - sovereignty rests with the UK, self-determination rests with the islanders. Yvette Cooper (@YvetteCooperMP) April 24, 2026
As Stephen Doughty said in Parliament again this week, our commitment to the Falklands is unwavering. https://t.co/4eHD3KyNZV
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